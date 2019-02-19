Nebraska Omaha looks to extend streak vs W. Illinois

Western Illinois (8-17, 3-9) vs. Nebraska Omaha (16-9, 10-2) Baxter Arena, Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska Omaha looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Western Illinois. In…

Western Illinois (8-17, 3-9) vs. Nebraska Omaha (16-9, 10-2)

Baxter Arena, Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska Omaha looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Western Illinois. In its last five wins against the Leathernecks, Nebraska Omaha has won by an average of 12 points. Western Illinois’ last win in the series came on Feb. 3, 2016, an 83-76 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Nebraska Omaha’s Zach Jackson, Mitch Hahn and JT Gibson have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 57 percent of all Mavericks points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Mavericks have scored 85.5 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 74.8 per game they managed in non-conference play.

WATCH OUT FOR WEBSTER: Kobe Webster has connected on 39.7 percent of the 151 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 71.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Western Illinois is 8-0 when it limits opponents to 63 or fewer points, and 0-17 when opposing teams exceed 63 points. Nebraska Omaha is 9-0 when holding opponents to 74 points or fewer, and 7-9 whenever teams score more than 74 on the Mavericks.

PERFECT WHEN: The Mavericks are 9-0 when they hold opposing teams to 74 points or fewer and 7-9 when opponents exceed 74 points. The Leathernecks are 8-0 when they hold opponents to 63 points or fewer and 0-17 when opponents exceed 63 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The Nebraska Omaha offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.1 percent of its possessions, which is the third-best rate in the country. The Western Illinois defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16 percent of all possessions (ranked 323rd among Division I teams).

