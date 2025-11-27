USA Basketball is set to open World Cup qualifying in Nicaragua, and Brandon Knight can’t wait

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Knight still holds out hope of returning to the NBA. He’s hoping that wearing…

Knight is one of the 12 players that USA Basketball took to Nicaragua this week for the start of qualifying for the 2027 World Cup. The team’s first game is in Managua, and it’s the start of six two-game windows that will be held between now and March 2027.

As it does for most qualifying windows, USA Basketball put together a team that almost certainly will be together for only these two games; after Friday, the Americans return home and will play Nicaragua again at College Park, Georgia, on Monday.

“I still have love for the game,” Knight said. “Even if I wasn’t playing and striving, I’d be working out every day anyways. And, honestly, it’s about my kids. At the peak of my career, my son was not even here yet. My daughter wasn’t here yet. So, I want them to still be able to see Daddy moving around, being active. My goal is to hopefully at one point return to the NBA and if they could see that, man, that would be it for me. I’ll keep striving whether I end up there or not.”

Knight, Torrey Craig, Kessler Edwards, MarJon Beauchamp, Kyle Guy, Nate Hinton and Javonte Smart — all with NBA regular-season experience — will be part of the team, as will Pedro Bradshaw, Garrison Brooks, Jaden Shackelford, Jeremiah Tilmon and Ryan Woolridge. Stephen Silas is coaching the team, which held a training camp at the University of Miami before heading to Nicaragua.

Knight has the most experience at the NBA level with 451 appearances. And USA Basketball men’s national team director Sean Ford — who puts together these teams — said Knight didn’t need much convincing to take this two-game deal.

“When I called him, you could almost see the smile through the phone,” Ford said. “He’s such a good guy and he’s always smiling. And when I was explaining this to him, he was like, ‘Yeah, I could do that.’ Everyone here said yes right away. Maybe they didn’t know 100% of what they’re getting into, but they’re looking to advance their careers. Hopefully they can do that here and hopefully they can also just have a good basketball experience.”

Knight last played in the NBA more than 3 1/2 years ago, appearing with the Dallas Mavericks. He never has played in an NBA playoff game; there were three seasons in which he played for a team that reached the postseason, but two of those teams traded him away in-season and his 10-day contract with Dallas expired before the Mavs’ 2022 playoff run.

He currently is playing in Puerto Rico, so he’s familiar with the differences in the game internationally — which will help in the environment that the Americans expect to see in Managua. (“It’s going to be crazy and I can’t wait,” Knight said.) But another lure for Knight was camp in Miami, his hometown and the area where he was generally considered the best high school player in the country as a junior and senior before he enrolled at Kentucky.

“It’s home. Born and raised here,” Knight said. “It feels awesome to have a NBA-type setting and then be able to go home. It’s nothing like anything I’ve been able to experience since I became a pro in 2011. It’s awesome.”

Knight is also well aware of the stakes. For qualifying games, USA Basketball generally puts together teams of G League players and others who are playing abroad. For the World Cup and the Olympics, the rosters get filled by big-name NBA players. And in the qualifying rounds, the only times the Americans generally get attention is if they lose — which sometimes happens in these games.

Knight wants that challenge.

“You’ve got to be selfless,” Knight said. “Being a father now of two, that’s what life is about, being selfless. I’m a big believer in that you reap what you sow. And if the only time that this team will be recognized is if we lose, that’s life. It’s an honor to have that challenge. It’s an honor to play for the USA. It’s an honor to have a target on your back and to be chosen for this. And it’s always good to serve.”

