Curry returns from his ankle injury for Golden State at Washington

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) stretches his left ankle after sustaining an injury in the third quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in San Francisco, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)(AP/JOSE CARLOS FAJARDO) Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) stretches his left ankle after sustaining an injury in the third quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in San Francisco, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)(AP/JOSE CARLOS FAJARDO) WASHINGTON (AP) — Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry returned to the lineup Monday night at Washington after missing three games because of a left ankle injury.

Coach Steve Kerr said before the game Curry would be in the starting lineup. The star guard then opened the scoring with a 3-pointer on his first shot attempt.

The Warriors have won five of their first six games this season, including three in a row without Curry. The 36-year-old Curry was injured in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Oct. 27. An MRI showed a left peroneal strain.

