Lebron James breaks NBA all-time scoring record of 38,387 points, set by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1984.

LeBron James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record of 38,387 points Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder in front of a sold-out Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, according to ESPN.

The NBA’s Twitter account posted a series of tweets leading up to James breaking the record. So far this season the 38-year-old is averaging 30 points per game, ESPN reported.

HISTORY MADE. LeBron James is now the NBA's all-time leading scorer. #ScoringKing — NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2023

Also of note, James wore a headband, something he was known for early in his career but has shied away from as of late.

#PhantomCam poetry in motion. 16 points until LeBron James is the NBA's all-time leading scorer 👑 Watch it live now on TNT. pic.twitter.com/JDrKUBOFPb — NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2023

