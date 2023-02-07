Live Radio
Home » NBA News » LeBron James breaks NBA…

LeBron James breaks NBA all-time scoring record

Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

February 7, 2023, 11:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LeBron James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record of 38,387 points Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder in front of a sold-out Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, according to ESPN.

The NBA’s Twitter account posted a series of tweets leading up to James breaking the record. So far this season the 38-year-old is averaging 30 points per game, ESPN reported.

Also of note, James wore a headband, something he was known for early in his career but has shied away from as of late.

https://twitter.com/NBA/status/1623180730091053057

Hugh Garbrick

Hugh graduated from the University of Maryland’s journalism college in 2020. While studying, he interned at the Queen Anne & Magnolia News, a local paper in Seattle, and reported for the school’s Capital News Service. Hugh is a lifelong MoCo resident, and has listened to the local radio quite a bit.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up