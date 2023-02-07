LeBron James breaks NBA all-time scoring record

LeBron James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record of 38,387 points Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder in front of a sold-out Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, according to ESPN.
The NBA’s Twitter account posted a series of tweets leading up to James breaking the record. So far this season the 38-year-old is averaging 30 points per game, ESPN reported.
HISTORY MADE.
LeBron James is now the NBA's all-time leading scorer.
Also of note, James wore a headband, something he was known for early in his career but has shied away from as of late.
#PhantomCam poetry in motion.
16 points until LeBron James is the NBA's all-time leading scorer
Watch it live now on TNT.
6 POINTS TO HISTORY
TWO. POINTS. AWAY.
LEBRON IS A BUCKET FROM HISTORY ON TNT.
