Sports on TV for Monday, November 7

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, November 7 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

BTN — Purdue Fort Wayne at Michigan

SECN — Howard at Kentucky

7 p.m.

ACCN — Jacksonville at Duke

ESPNU — Bethune-Cookman at Iowa

8:30 p.m.

BTN — South Dakota at Wisconsin

9 p.m.

ACCN — UNC-Wilmington at North Carolina

ESPNU — E. Illinois at Illinois

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Florida A&M at Oregon

12 a.m. (Tuesday)

PAC-12N — Tulsa at Oregon St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 5 p.m.

ACCN — Cincinnati at Louisville

8:30 p.m.

SECN — E. Tennessee St. at South Carolina

NBA BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at Philadelphia

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Cleveland at LA Clippers

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL 10 p.m.

ESPNEWS — G League Ignite at South Bay Lakers

NFL FOOTBALL 8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Baltimore at New Orleans

ESPN2 — Baltimore at New Orleans (MNF with Peyton and Eli)

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

NHLN — St. Louis at Boston

TENNIS 6:30 p.m.

TENNIS — WTA Finals Singles and Doubles Championships

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Round Robin; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage: Australia v. Slovakia, Britain v. Kazakhstan

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Round Robin; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage: Australia v. Slovakia, Britain v. Kazakhstan —

