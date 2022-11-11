Hornets’ Martin out 4 weeks after knee surgery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets swingman Cody Martin will miss at least four weeks after having arthroscopic surgery on…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets swingman Cody Martin will miss at least four weeks after having arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

Martin injured his left quad in the team’s regular season opener and has not played since. He had also been bothered by a left knee injury in the preseason and it had recently begun giving him problems.

Martin signed a four-year, $31.3 million contract this past offseason to remain with the Hornets.

The team said Martin will be reevaluated in four weeks.

Martin, now in his fourth NBA season, is considered Charlotte’s best defensive player. Martin averaged 7.7 points and four rebounds per game last season for Charlotte. He was generally considered Charlotte’s sixth man, playing in 52 games with 10 starts last year.

The Hornets, who have lost seven straight games, play at Miami on Saturday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.