Wednesday’s Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA – Suspended Boston F Grant Williams one game without pay for recklessly making contact and directing inappropriate language toward an official in a game against Chicago on Oct. 24

NBA G League

UNITE — Signed Babacar Sane (Senegal) to an NBA G League contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed K Rodrigo Blankenship to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed DL Rashard Lawrence on injured reserve. Signed OLs Sage Doxtater and Danny Isidora to the practice squad. Released WR Laquon Treadwell from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed LB Jacob Phillips on injured reserve. Signed S Mike Brown to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed CB Jourdan Lewis and OL Matt Farniok on injured reserve.

DENVER BRONCOS — Designated OL Tom Compton to return from injured reserve.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DT Jaleel Johnson to the active roster off the Atlanta practice squad. Designated CB Tavierre Thomas to return from injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Designated OT Matt Peart to return from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Reinstated and activated OL Nick Gates from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Designated OLB Elerson Smith and CB Rodarius Williams to return from injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Designated TE Tyree Jackson to return from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed CB DaMarcus Fields to the practice squad.

National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled C Evan Barratt and D Nicolas Beaudin from Rockford (AHL). Loaned C Cameron Hillis (after receiving in trade) and D Cooper Zech to Rockford (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Reassigned G Hunter Jones to Iowa (AHL) from Iowa (ECHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Reassigned D Corey Schueneman to Laval (AHL) on loan. Traded C Cameron Hillis to Chicago in exchange for D Nicolas Brandon.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Loaned C Evan Barratt to Lehigh Valley (AHL). Recalled D Cooper Zech from Lehigh Valley. Reinstated D Rasmus Ristolainen to the active roster from injured reserve.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Promoted RW William Lockwood to the active roster from Abbotsford (AHL). Recalled C Sheldon Dries from Abbotsford.

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Signed C Kyle Betts and LW Matthew Boucher to professional tryout contracts (PTO)

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Signed D Brandon Davidson to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled F Riley Mckay from Indy (ECHL) loan.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned F Ozzy Wisblatt to San Jose (AHL) from Wichita (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

INDY FUEL — Returned G Cameron Gray to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Released D Nick Leitner from his standard player contract.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Acquired F Brandon Cutler.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBS CREW — Exercised their 2023 options on Gs Evan Bush and Brady Scott, Ds Jonathan Mensah and Steven Moreira and Ms Artur, Luis Diaz, Darlington Nagbe and Isaiah Parente.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Named Amos Magee, former director of player personnel, vice president of the MNUFC Youth development program.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed head coach Giovanni Savarese to a multi-year contract extension through 2025 with an option for 2026.

USL League Two

USL League Two — Announced the addition of Sarasota USL to the USL League Two league.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed D Haley Hanson to a two-year contract through the 2024 season.

