Sports on TV for Tuesday, October 4

|Tuesday, October 4
|COLLEGE GOLF
|4:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Second Round, Blessings GC, Fayetteville, Ark.
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Rutgers
|MLB BASEBALL
|2 p.m.
MLBN — NY Yankees at Texas (Game 1)
|8 p.m.
TBS — Philadelphia at Houston
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
TNT — Preseason: Detroit at New York
|9:30 p.m.
TNT — Preseason: New Orleans at Chicago
|NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
|10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Preseason: Metropolitans 92 at G League Ignite
|NHL HOCKEY
|2 p.m.
NHLN — Global Series: San Jose at Eisbaren Berlin
|7 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Carolina at Buffalo
|10 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Los Angeles at Anaheim
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)
|TENNIS
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds
|10 p.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds
|6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds —
