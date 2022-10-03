HURRICANE IAN: Dangers persist in Ian's wake | Rescue efforts underway | Feds vow major aid | Fort Myers mayor: County acted 'appropriately' | Photos
Sports on TV for Tuesday, October 4

The Associated Press

October 3, 2022, 10:55 AM

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, October 4
COLLEGE GOLF
4:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Second Round, Blessings GC, Fayetteville, Ark.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Rutgers

MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.

MLBN — NY Yankees at Texas (Game 1)

8 p.m.

TBS — Philadelphia at Houston

NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

TNT — Preseason: Detroit at New York

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Preseason: New Orleans at Chicago

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Preseason: Metropolitans 92 at G League Ignite

NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.

NHLN — Global Series: San Jose at Eisbaren Berlin

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Carolina at Buffalo

10 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Los Angeles at Anaheim

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)

TENNIS
6 a.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds

10 p.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds —

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

