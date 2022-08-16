WAR IN UKRAINE: Explosions refocus war on Crimea | Putin blasts US 'hegemony' | Russia's economy gets boost from wartime grain shipments | Ukrainian military says it repelled more than dozen attacks
Jalen Harris reinstated by NBA, players’ association

The Associated Press

August 16, 2022, 11:28 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Harris’ application to be reinstated as an NBA player has been approved by the league and the National Basketball Players Association.

The league announced that decision Tuesday. Harris was dismissed from the league on July 1, 2021, for testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.

As a first-year player at the time, he was eligible to reapply after a year.

Harris averaged 7.4 points and 13.2 minutes in 13 games during the 2020-21 season for Toronto on a two-way contract. He also played seven regular-season games and two playoff games for Raptors 905 in the G League.

Toronto drafted Harris with the 59th pick in 2020. He spent his first two college seasons at Louisiana Tech and averaged 21.7 points for Nevada in 2019-20.

