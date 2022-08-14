Aces wrap up Commissioner’s Cup with 109-100 win over Storm

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chelsea Gray had 33 points, seven rebounds and nine assists and Las Vegas wrapped up the…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chelsea Gray had 33 points, seven rebounds and nine assists and Las Vegas wrapped up the Commissioner’s Cup for the best regular-season record in the WNBA, defeating Seattle 109-100 in a regular-season finale on Sunday.

Kelsey Plum, who had 23 points for the Aces, scored seven points in the final minute. Her 3-pointer with 58 seconds left put Las Vegas up by six and she added two more field goals as the Aces (26-10) clinched the top seed in the playoffs.

Seattle’s Jewell Loyd scored a career-high 38 points that included 8 of 14 from 3-point distance. The Storm (22-14) made 18 3-pointers.

A’Ja Wilson had 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Aces and Riquna Williams scored 11 points. Gray was 10-for-15 from the field and 11-for-11 from the free throw line where the Aces made 20 of 24 as a team. Seattle was 6-for-7 from the line.

Breanna Stewart had 21 points and 15 rebounds for the Storm and Gabby Williams added 11 points.

Briann January’s 3-pointer with about two minutes left in the third quarter put the Storm up by 10 before Las Vegas closed the period with a 12-0 to lead 78-76 heading to the fourth.

Las Vegas defeated Chicago and Seattle in consecutive games to clinch the top playoff spot, having defeated the defending champion Sky 89-78 on Thursday.

Seattle was already assured of the No. 4 seed and will open the playoffs at home against No. 5 Washington on Thursday.

The Aces’ opening-round opponent will be either New York or Phoenix, pending the outcome of the Mercury’s game against Chicago later on Sunday.

