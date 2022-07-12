RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine gets $1.7B in fresh aid | Ukraine strikes Russian ammo depot | Iran to send armed drones to Russia | Medic describes Russian captivity 'hell'
Warriors assistant Ron Adams wins NBCA’s Tex Winter Award

The Associated Press

July 12, 2022, 3:28 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Golden State assistant coach Ron Adams is the winner of this year’s Tex Winter Assistant Coach Lifetime Impact Award, presented by the National Basketball Coaches Association.

Adams has spent more than 50 years in coaching and is entering his 30th year in the NBA. He is known as a defensive mastermind and a player-development guru, and has long been one of the game’s most respected assistants.

“Ron Adams embodies everything that makes a great coach,” NBCA President Rick Carlisle of the Indiana Pacers said Tuesday. “He is passionate about teaching, has a great basketball IQ, a tireless work ethic, fierce loyalty, and a deep love for the game.”

Adams has been part of the Warriors’ four NBA titles in the last eight seasons. He has also worked at the NBA level with San Antonio, Philadelphia, Portland, Milwaukee, Chicago, Oklahoma City and Boston.

“So many great people, educators, and coaches have helped shape my career,” Winter said. “Your instruction, encouragement, and correction were invaluable, and I am grateful beyond words.”

