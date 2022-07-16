NBA Summer League Glance

All Times EDT NBA 2k23 Summer League At Las Vegas Thursday, July 14 Boston 108, Memphis 91 Atlanta 87, San…

All Times EDT NBA 2k23 Summer League At Las Vegas Thursday, July 14

Boston 108, Memphis 91

Atlanta 87, San Antonio 86

Cleveland 82, Detroit 79

Chicago 89, Charlotte 73

New York 102, Orlando 89

Milwaukee 100, Dallas 89

Portland 85, Houston 77

Brooklyn 102, Minnesota 83

Friday, July 15

L.A. Clippers 82, Utah 65

Philadelphia 97, Denver 71

Oklahoma City 90, Golden State 82

Sacramento 82, Phoenix 69

Washington 97, Indiana 79

Toronto 88, Miami 78

L.A. Lakers vs. New Orleans, 11 p.m.

Saturday, July 16

Atlanta at Cleveland, noon

Orlando at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Charlotte at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Brooklyn at Boston, 5 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Clippers, 8 p.m.

