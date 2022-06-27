SUPREME COURT NEWS: Court rules for inmates | Court sides with coach on school prayer | Harris emerges as top abortion voice | Reston church damaged | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision
Thompkins leaving Madrid’s basketball team after 7 seasons

The Associated Press

June 27, 2022, 4:43 PM

MADRID (AP) — Former NBA player Trey Thompkins is ending his seven-year stint with Real Madrid.

Thompkins, a power forward who played for the Los Angeles Clippers in the early 2010s, is leaving Madrid when his contract expires.

The 32-year-old American helped Madrid win 13 titles, including a European Cup and an Intercontinental Cup.

“Real Madrid wishes to express its gratitude and affection towards Thompkins for the seven seasons during which he defended our jersey,” the club said on Monday.

Related Categories:

NBA News | Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

