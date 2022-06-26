SUPREME COURT NEWS: READ: Excerpts from Dobbs ruling | How will voters react | What's next for opponents and supporters? | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision | Va. crisis pregnancy center vandalized
Home » NBA News » Sun shut down Dream…

Sun shut down Dream in fourth quarter, win 72-61

The Associated Press

June 26, 2022, 5:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATLANTA (AP) — Courtney Williams scored 17 points, Alyssa Thomas added 15 and Connecticut held Atlanta to one field goal in the final seven minutes, defeating the Dream 72-61 on Sunday.

Thomas also had 11 rebounds and eight assists for the Sun (13-6). Williams grabbed 10 rebounds and DeWanna Bonner added 12 points.

Aari McDonald had 17 points and Rhyne Howard scored 12 for Atlanta (8-10).

Connecticut led by 11 points heading to the fourth quarter before a 3-pointer from McDonald and a pull-up 20-footer by Howard drew the Dream within seven with 7:04 remaining. However, the Dream went the next four minutes without a point and would make one more field goal the rest of the game — a 20-footer by Cheyenne Parker with 1:47 remaining.

Atlanta finished the game at 33% from the field and made just 5 of 19 3-pointers.

With Connecticut leading 58-51, Natisha Hiedeman hit a 3-pointer to put the Sun back up by 10 with 6:34 remaining. Courtney Williams added a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 64-51. Those were Connecticut’s only two made 3-pointers in 20 attempts. The Sun shot 42% overall.

The Sun outscored the Dream 20-5 in the second quarter to build a 39-22 halftime lead.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

CISA advisors recommend agency cut onboarding time to 90 days

USCIS sets ambitious hiring, processing goals to shrink massive immigration case backlog

For OPM’s Ahuja, ‘strong human capital leadership’ crucial to federal workforce reform

Administrator Criswell taking ‘deep dive’ analysis for FEMA’s future staffing model

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up