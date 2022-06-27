Report: John Wall ‘planning’ to sign with Clippers after Rockets buyout

Not long after the Houston Rockets reportedly bought out John Wall from the final year of his contract, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the former Wizards point guard is “planning” to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers once he clears waivers.

Report: Wall ‘planning’ to sign with Clippers after buyout originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Well, that was quick.

Wall, 31, sat out the entire 2021-22 season while the Rockets unsuccessfully attempted to find a trade partner. He was due to make $47.4 million next year, but ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported that the two sides agreed to pay him $40.9 million for his unconditional release.

Once Wall does clear waivers, he will be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career. But that evidently won’t result in a return to D.C., where Wall spent the first nine years of his career and made five straight All-Star Games. Instead, he’ll join up with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in Los Angeles as the Clippers attempt to get back to the playoffs.

The Wizards, still absent a starting point guard, will have to look elsewhere when NBA free agency begins.