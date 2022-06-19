RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: NATO chief concerned about morale | How war triggered food crisis | Russia-West tensions inflame UN debate | Funeral for Ukrainian activist | Mom of missing American reacts to video
Ogunbowale hits 5 3s, scores 27 as Wings beat Sparks 92-82

The Associated Press

June 19, 2022, 6:38 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale hit five 3-pointers and finished with 27 points, Marina Mabrey scored a season-high 21 points and the Dallas Wings used a third-quarter run to take control in their 92-82 win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday.

Allisha Gray had 20 points, a season-high 12 rebounds, six assists and three steals for Dallas. Kayla Thornton added 15 points for Dallas (8-8). The Wings have won back-to-back games after losing four in a row and six of the last seven.

Katie Lou Samuelson hit a pull-up jumper to give the Sparks a 45-43 lead with about a minute left in the first half but Dallas score the final seven points of the half — capped by Gray’s three-point play with 0.7 seconds left — to take a five-point lead into the break and the Wings never again trailed.

Los Angeles made just 1 of 10 from the field and committed five turnovers over the first 6 minutes of the third quarter while Dallas used a 16-4 run to stretch its lead to 66-49 when Marina Mabrey hit a 3-pointer midway through the period.

Nneka Ogwumike led Los Angeles (5-9) with 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting and 10 rebounds. Brittney Sykes scored 16 points, Chiney Ogwumike added 12 and Samuelson 11.

The Sparks, who had a five-game losing streak earlier this season, have lost three in a row.

Ogunbowale is averaging 26.3 points on 49% shooting from the field over the past three games. She has made 15 of 27 (55.6%) from 3-point range during that span.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

