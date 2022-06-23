NBA Draft Number 1 Selections

2022 — Paolo Banchero, F, Duke (Orlando)
2021 — Cade Cunningham, G, Oklahoma State (Detroit)
2020 — Anthony Edwards, G, Georgia (Minnesota)
2019 — Zion Williamson, F, Duke (New Orleans)
2018 — Deandre Ayton, C, Arizona (Phoenix)
2017 — Markelle Fultz, G, Philadelphia (Washington)
2016 — Ben Simmons, F, Philadelphia (LSU)
2015 — Karl-Anthony Towns, C, Minnesota (Kentucky)
2014 — Andrew Wiggins, G, Cleveland (Kansas)
2013 — Anthony Bennett, F, Cleveland (UNLV)
2012 — Anthony Davis, F, New Orleans (Kentucky)
2011 — Kyrie Irving, G, Cleveland (Duke)
2010 — John Wall, G, Washington (Kentucky)
2009 — Blake Griffin, F, Los Angeles Clippers (Oklahoma)
2008 — Derrick Rose, G, Chicago (Memphis)
2007 — Greg Oden, C, Portland (Ohio State)
2006 — Andrea Bargnani, F, Toronto (Benetton Treviso, Italy)
2005 — Andrew Bogut, C, Milwaukee (Utah)
2004 — Dwight Howard, F, Orlando (Southwest Atlantic Christian Academy, Atlanta)
2003 — LeBron James, G, Cleveland (St. Vincent-St. Mary HS, Akron, Ohio)
2002 — Yao Ming, C, Houston (China)
2001 — Kwame Brown, F-C, Washington (Glynn Academy HS)
2000 — Kenyon Martin, F, New Jersey (Cincinnati)
1999 — Elton Brand, F, Chicago (Duke)
1998 — Michael Olowokandi, C, L.A. Clippers (Pacific)
1997 — Tim Duncan, C, San Antonio (Wake Forest)
1996 — Allen Iverson, G, Philadelphia (Georgetown)
1995 — Joe Smith, C, Golden State (Maryland)
1994 — Glenn Robinson, F, Milwaukee (Purdue)
1993 — Chris Webber, F, Orlando (Michigan)
1992 — Shaquille O’Neal, C, Orlando (LSU)
1991 — Larry Johnson, F, Charlotte (UNLV)
1990 — Derrick Coleman, F, New Jersey (Syracuse)
1989 — Pervis Ellison, C, Sacramento (Louisville)
1988 — Danny Manning, F, L.A. Clippers (Kansas)
1987 — David Robinson, C, San Antonio (Navy)
1986 — Brad Daugherty, C, Cleveland (North Carolina)
1985 — Patrick Ewing, C, New York (Georgetown)
1984 — Akeem Olajuwon, C, Houston (Houston)
1983 — Ralph Sampson, C, Houston (Virginia)
1982 — James Worthy, F, L.A. Lakers (North Carolina)
1981 — Mark Aguirre, F, Dallas (DePaul)
1980 — Joe Barry Carroll, C, Golden State (Purdue)
1979 — Magic Johnson, G, L.A. Lakers (Michigan State)
1978 — Mychal Thompson, C, Portland (Minnesota)
1977 — Kent Benson, C, Milwaukee (Indiana)
1976 — John Lucas, G, Houston (Maryland)
1975 — David Thompson, G, Atlanta (N.C. State)
1974 — Bill Walton, C, Portland (UCLA)
1973 — Doug Collins, G, Philadelphia (Illinois State)
1972 — LaRue Martin, C, Portland (Loyola of Chicago)
1971 — Austin Carr, G, Cleveland (Notre Dame)
1970 — Bob Lanier, C, Detroit (St. Bonaventure)
1969 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, C, Milwaukee (UCLA)
1968 — Elvin Hayes, C, Houston (Houston)
1967 — Jimmy Walker, G, Detroit (Providence)
1966 — Cazzie Russell, F, New York (Michigan)
