Grizzlies’ Jackson Jr. out up to 6 months with hurt foot

The Associated Press

June 30, 2022, 8:13 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies forward-center Jaren Jackson Jr. will be sidelined up to six months after having surgery to repair a stress fracture in his right foot.

The Grizzlies announced Thursday that Jackson had the procedure Wednesday and is expected to make a full recovery.

The fourth overall pick in the 2018 draft is coming off his best season yet, playing a career-high 78 games after being limited to 11 games in his third NBA season. Jackson signed a multi-year extension on Oct. 18, 2021.

Jackson was voted to the NBA’s All-Defensive first team after leading the league in total blocks with a franchise-record 177 blocks. He ranked fourth on the Grizzlies with 16.3 points a game in the regular season and 15.4 points in the playoffs, helping Memphis reach the Western Conference semifinals for the first time since 2015.

