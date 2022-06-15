RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: US sending $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine | 2 US veterans reported missing in Ukraine | Macron hints of Ukraine visit | Mines take lives in Ukraine
Courtney Williams scores 20 points, Sun beat Dream 105-92

The Associated Press

June 15, 2022, 9:38 PM

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Courtney Williams scored 20 points and the Connecticut Sun made 14 3-pointers in a 105-92 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday night.

Connecticut (11-4) had its highest points total since a 109-88 win over Las Vegas on Aug. 5, 2018. The Sun set a franchise record for 3-pointers in a half, going 10 for 15 in the first.

Connecticut rebounded from an 83-79 loss Friday night to the defending champion Chicago Sky for its fifth win in the last six games.

Natisha Hiedeman scored a season-high 18 points, Jonquel Jones had 15 points and nine rebounds, Brionna Jones added 12 points and DiJonai Carrington 11 for Connecticut.

Williams hit a pull-up jumper before she and Hiedeman made back-to-back 3-pointers as Connecticut scored the first eight points in an 18-3 run that gave the Sun the lead for good midway through the first quarter. Jones hit two 3s in the spurt before Alyssa Thomas capped it with a layup that made it 27-14 about 2 minutes later.

AD Durr led the Dream (7-7) with a career-high 21 points. Aari McDonald had 19, and Rhyne Howard added 14. Atlanta (7-7) has lost three in a row and four of five.

