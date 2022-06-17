WATERGATE - 50 YEARS LATER: Political quiz | Frank Wills, American folk hero | Watergate 50th meets Jan. 6 | Watergate timeline: Crime to consequences | Watergate in pictures
Copper, Meesseman lead Sky to 106-100 OT win over Dream

The Associated Press

June 17, 2022, 11:01 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Kahleah Copper had season highs with 23 points and 10 rebounds, Emma Meesseman scored 17 points and grabbed a season-best 12 rebounds and the Chicago Sky beat the Atlanta Dream 106-100 in overtime Friday night.

Allie Quigley also had 17 points, Azurá Stevens and Rebekah Gardner scored 15 apiece and Courtney Vandersloot added 11 for Chicago (10-4).

Meesseman made a jumper, Copper hit a 3-pointer and, after Rhyne Howard made a layup on the other end, Quigley hit another 3 to give the Sky a 99-93 lead about 2 minutes into overtime. Atlanta (7-8) twice trimmed its deficit to two points but Stevens answered each time — the first with a pair of free throws to make it 101-97 with 1:27 to play and the second with a 3-pointer that gave Chicago a five-point lead with less than a minute to go.

AD Durr scored 21 points and McDonald finished with 20 for the Dream. Howard and Cheyenne Parker added 16 points apiece and Destiny Slocum scored a career-high 10.

Ruthy Hebard hit a jumper to give Chicago its biggest lead of the game at 71-53 midway through the third quarter but the Dream responded with an 18-2 run that trimmed their deficit to 73-71 about 4 minutes later after McDonald and Slocum made back-to-back 3-pointers to cap the spurt.

McDonald converted a three-point play before Parker made two free throws to give the Dream a one-point lead with 31.4 seconds left in regulation but Copper made 1-of-2 free throws with 19.0 seconds remaining to tie it at 91-all. Howard missed a potential winning 3-point shot in the closing seconds and Naz Hillmon grabbed the offensive rebound but her put-back attempt was blocked by Stevens to force overtime.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

