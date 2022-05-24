RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia still bogged down in Ukraine 3 months later | Philippine President Duterte criticizes Putin | Russian sentenced for war crimes
Home » NBA News » Warriors-Mavs Game 4 delayed…

Warriors-Mavs Game 4 delayed 16 minutes by leaky roof

The Associated Press

May 24, 2022, 10:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DALLAS (AP) — The start of the second half of Game 4 of the Western Conference finals was delayed 16 minutes because of rain leaking through the roof Tuesday night at the American Airlines Center.

With heavy rain falling outside, there were at least two leaks, one dropping water near the Golden State bench. There was another leak at the end of the court where the Dallas Mavericks bench is, though water there appeared to be falling in the stands.

Both teams had already warmed up for the second half before the leaks were noticed. Workers were in the roof structure high above the court trying to patch up the areas where rain was seeping through, and also appeared to be using a tarp to collect any rain still getting through.

There was eventually five minutes added to the halftime break to allow extra warmup for players for both teams before play finally resumed with the Mavericks up 62-47.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Mavericks that appeared to be falling in the stands.

there was first a leak noticed that was dropping water near the Golden State bench.

There was heavy rain outside the building,

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Other Sports News | Sports

TMF backs NARA digitizing vets’ records, USDA moving to zero trust

NTEU calls for clearer FLRA guidelines to increase federal-labor efficiency

State Department intelligence arm to set up open source coordination office

BYOD, app consolidation next for Army digital transformation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up