NBA Most Valuable Player Voting

Player, Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Total Nikola Jokic, Den 65 27 6 2 – 875 Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 26 39 34 1 – 706 G. Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee 9 32 52 7 – 595 Devin Booker, Phoenix – 1 8 49 22 216 Luka Doncic, Dallas – 1 – 32 43 146 Jason Tatum, Boston – – – 8 19 43 Ja Morant, Memphis – – – 1 7 10 Stephen Curry, Golden State – – – – 4 4 Chris Paul, Phoenix – – – – 2 2 DeMar DeRozan, Chicago – – – – 1 1 LeBron James, L.A. Lakers – – – – 1 1 Kevin Durant, Brooklyn – – – – 1 1

