NBA Draft Lottery Results

The Associated Press

May 17, 2022, 8:32 PM

2022 NBA DRAFT
First Round

1. Orlando Magic

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

3. Houston Rockets

4. Sacramento Kings

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Indiana Pacers

7. Portland Trail Blazers

8. New Orleans Pelicans (via Los Angeles Lakers)

9. San Antonio Spurs

10. Washington Wizards

11. New York Knicks

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via L.A. Clippers)

13. Charlotte Hornets

14. Cleveland Cavaliers

