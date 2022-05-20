NBA All-Defensive Teams

|(Voted by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters)
|2 points for first team; 1 for second team
|First Team
|1st
|2nd
|Pts
|G Marcus Smart, Bos
|99
|0
|198
|G Mikal Bridges, Phx
|95
|3
|193
|C Rudy Gobert, Utah
|76
|19
|171
|F Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil
|63
|30
|156
|F Jaren Jackson Jr., Mem
|55
|43
|153
|Second Team
|F Bam Adebayo, Mia
|57
|38
|152
|G Jrue Holiday, Mil
|24
|41
|89
|G Matisse Thybullen, Phi
|8
|71
|87
|C Robert Williams III, Bos
|3
|64
|70
|F Draymond Green, GS
|5
|24
|34
|Others receiving votes (first-team votes in parentheses)
Guards: Fred Van Vleet, Toronto, (2) 41; Dejounte Murray, San Antonio (2) 24; Chris Paul, Phoenix, (2) 21; Patrick Beverley, Minnesota, (2) 21; Kyle Lowry, Miami, 6; Alex Caruso, Chicago, (1) 3; Gary Payton II, Golden State, 3; Derrick White, Boston, 3; Devin Booker, Phoenix, 1; Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago, 1.
Forwards: Evan Mobley, Cleveland, 13; Hebert Jones, New Orleans, 10; Dorian Finney-Smith, Dallas, 7; Jimmy Butler, Miami, (1) 5; Jayson Tatum, Boston, (1) 2; Scottie Barnes, Toronto, 2; Jaylen Brown, Boston, (1) 2; Al Horford, Boston, (1) 2; OG Anunoby, Toronto, 1; Desmond Bane, Memphis, 1. Kevin Duran, Brooklyn, 1.
Centers: Joel Embiid, Philadelphia, (3) 33; Jarrett Allen, Cleveland, 1; Deandre Ayton, Phoenix, 1.
