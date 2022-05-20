RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia weaponizing food? | Russia claims to have taken control of Mariupol | G7 to provide billions in aid to Ukraine | War fuels Europe's surging prices
NBA All-Defensive Teams

The Associated Press

May 20, 2022, 8:29 PM

(Voted by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters)
2 points for first team; 1 for second team
First Team
1st 2nd Pts
G Marcus Smart, Bos 99 0 198
G Mikal Bridges, Phx 95 3 193
C Rudy Gobert, Utah 76 19 171
F Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil 63 30 156
F Jaren Jackson Jr., Mem 55 43 153
Second Team
F Bam Adebayo, Mia 57 38 152
G Jrue Holiday, Mil 24 41 89
G Matisse Thybullen, Phi 8 71 87
C Robert Williams III, Bos 3 64 70
F Draymond Green, GS 5 24 34
Others receiving votes (first-team votes in parentheses)

Guards: Fred Van Vleet, Toronto, (2) 41; Dejounte Murray, San Antonio (2) 24; Chris Paul, Phoenix, (2) 21; Patrick Beverley, Minnesota, (2) 21; Kyle Lowry, Miami, 6; Alex Caruso, Chicago, (1) 3; Gary Payton II, Golden State, 3; Derrick White, Boston, 3; Devin Booker, Phoenix, 1; Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago, 1.

Forwards: Evan Mobley, Cleveland, 13; Hebert Jones, New Orleans, 10; Dorian Finney-Smith, Dallas, 7; Jimmy Butler, Miami, (1) 5; Jayson Tatum, Boston, (1) 2; Scottie Barnes, Toronto, 2; Jaylen Brown, Boston, (1) 2; Al Horford, Boston, (1) 2; OG Anunoby, Toronto, 1; Desmond Bane, Memphis, 1. Kevin Duran, Brooklyn, 1.

Centers: Joel Embiid, Philadelphia, (3) 33; Jarrett Allen, Cleveland, 1; Deandre Ayton, Phoenix, 1.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

