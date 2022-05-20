NBA All-Defensive Teams The Associated Press

(Voted by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters) 2 points for first team; 1 for second team First Team 1st 2nd Pts G Marcus Smart, Bos 99 0 198 G Mikal Bridges, Phx 95 3 193 C Rudy Gobert, Utah 76 19 171 F Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil 63 30 156 F Jaren Jackson Jr., Mem 55 43 153 Second Team F Bam Adebayo, Mia 57 38 152 G Jrue Holiday, Mil 24 41 89 G Matisse Thybullen, Phi 8 71 87 C Robert Williams III, Bos 3 64 70 F Draymond Green, GS 5 24 34 Others receiving votes (first-team votes in parentheses) Guards: Fred Van Vleet, Toronto, (2) 41; Dejounte Murray, San Antonio (2) 24; Chris Paul, Phoenix, (2) 21; Patrick Beverley, Minnesota, (2) 21; Kyle Lowry, Miami, 6; Alex Caruso, Chicago, (1) 3; Gary Payton II, Golden State, 3; Derrick White, Boston, 3; Devin Booker, Phoenix, 1; Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago, 1. Forwards: Evan Mobley, Cleveland, 13; Hebert Jones, New Orleans, 10; Dorian Finney-Smith, Dallas, 7; Jimmy Butler, Miami, (1) 5; Jayson Tatum, Boston, (1) 2; Scottie Barnes, Toronto, 2; Jaylen Brown, Boston, (1) 2; Al Horford, Boston, (1) 2; OG Anunoby, Toronto, 1; Desmond Bane, Memphis, 1. Kevin Duran, Brooklyn, 1. Centers: Joel Embiid, Philadelphia, (3) 33; Jarrett Allen, Cleveland, 1; Deandre Ayton, Phoenix, 1.