Heat’s Herro (groin) ruled out ahead of Game 4 vs. Celtics

The Associated Press

May 23, 2022, 12:21 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Heat guard Tyler Herro has been ruled out Game 4 of Miami’s Eastern Conference finals matchup with the Bostic Celtics because of a strained left groin.

Miami made the announcement ahead of Monday night’s game. Herro missed the final eight minutes of the Heat’s 109-103 victory in Game 3 after sustaining the injury. He is averaging 13.5 points and 4.1 rebounds during the playoffs.

Herro is one of several Miami players who left the game nursing ailments.

All-Star Jimmy Butler sat out the entire second half with swelling in his right knee. He is questionable for Game 4 along with Kyle Lowry (strained left hamstring), Max Strus (strained hamstring), Gabe Vincent (strained left hamstring) and P.J. Tucker (left knee irritation). All will warm up with the intent to play, the Heat said.

Miami leads the best-of-seven series 2-1.

Boston All-Star Jayson Tatum (nerve impingement) is probable. Marcus Smart (sprained right ankle) and Robert Williams III (left knee soreness) are both questionable.

