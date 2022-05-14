RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: G7 warn of grain crisis, ask China not to aid Russia | Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east | US, Russian defense chiefs speak for 1st time since war | Russia takes losses
Courtney Vandersloot helps Sky hold off Lynx 82-78

The Associated Press

May 14, 2022, 10:21 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Courtney Vandersloot scored five of her 16 points in the final 38 seconds and the Chicago Sky held off the Minnesota Lynx 82-78 on Saturday night.

Vandersloot hit a 3-pointer to give Chicago (2-1) an 80-76 lead with 38 seconds left and added two free throws 15 seconds later.

Emma Meesseman finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and seven steals for the Sky. Azura Stevens added 14 points. Candace Parker had 11 points.

Reserve Nikolina Milic topped the Lynx (0-4) with 18 points. Sylvia Fowles had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Moriah Jefferson finished with 16 points and five assists.

