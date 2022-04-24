RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy hosts US officials | Ukraine PM: Russia committing 'terrible war crimes' | Refugees pray at Easter for peace | Latest photos
Nuggets beat Warriors 126-121 to avoid series sweep

The Associated Press

April 24, 2022, 6:53 PM

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 37 points and fed Will Barton for a 3-pointer from the left corner with 8.3 seconds left, helping the Denver Nuggets avoid a series sweep with a 126-121 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

Monte Morris’ 7-footer broke a 121-all tie with 33.5 seconds left after the Nuggets blew a 17-point lead. Austin Rivers then stole Otto Porter Jr.’s pass.

Morris finished with 24 points. He hit five 3-pointers in the third quarter, the most in a quarter by any player in these NBA playoffs.

Steph Curry led the Warriors with 33 points. Klay Thompson scored 22 of his 32 points after picking up his fourth foul in the final second of the first half. Jordan Poole had 11 after averaging 27.8 in the first three games of the series.

The series shifts back to San Francisco for Game 5 on Wednesday night.

BUCKS 119, BULLS 95

CHICAGO (AP) — Grayson Allen set playoff career highs with 27 points and six 3-pointers, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 17 rebounds and Milwaukee beat Chicago to take a 3-1 lead.

Jrue Holiday scored 26 points, and the Bucks made it look easy again after beating the Bulls by 30 and handing them the most-lopsided home playoff loss in franchise history. The defending NBA champions led by 22 early in the third quarter.

Bobby Portis added 14 points and 10 rebounds in his second straight start with Khris Middleton out with a sprained left knee to help Milwaukee beat Chicago for the 19th time in 21 games.

Zach LaVine led Chicago with 24 points and 13 assists, DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points and Patrick Williams had 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Game 5 is Wednesday night in Milwaukee.

