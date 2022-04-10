NBA Play-In Glance

|All Times EDT
|PLAY-IN
|Play-in First Round
|Tuesday, April 12
|Eastern Conference
Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
|Western Conference
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.
|Wednesday, April 13
|Eastern Conference
Charlotte at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
|Western Conference
San Antonio at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.
|Play-in Second Round
|Friday, April 15
|Eastern Conference
Charlotte/Atlanta winner at Cleveland/Brooklyn loser, TBD
|Western Conference
San Antonnio/New Orleans winner at L.A. Clippers/Minnesota loser, TBD
