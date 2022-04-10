NBA Play-In Glance

All Times EDT PLAY-IN Play-in First Round Tuesday, April 12 Eastern Conference Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7 p.m. Western Conference L.A.…

All Times EDT PLAY-IN Play-in First Round Tuesday, April 12 Eastern Conference

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Western Conference

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 13 Eastern Conference

Charlotte at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Western Conference

San Antonio at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.

Play-in Second Round Friday, April 15 Eastern Conference

Charlotte/Atlanta winner at Cleveland/Brooklyn loser, TBD

Western Conference

San Antonnio/New Orleans winner at L.A. Clippers/Minnesota loser, TBD

