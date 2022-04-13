NBA Daily Playoff Glance

All Times EDT PLAY-IN FIRST ROUND Tuesday, April 12 Brooklyn 115, Cleveland 108 Minnesota 109, L.A. Clippers 104 Wednesday, April…

All Times EDT PLAY-IN FIRST ROUND Tuesday, April 12

Brooklyn 115, Cleveland 108

Minnesota 109, L.A. Clippers 104

Wednesday, April 13

Charlotte at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.

PLAY-IN SECOND ROUND Friday, April 15

Charlotte/Atlanta winner at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio/New Orleans winner at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7; x-if necessary) Saturday, April 16

Utah at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Denver at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 17

East Eighth Seed at Miami, 1 p.m.

Brooklyn at Boston, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.

West Eighth Seed at Phoenix, 9 p.m.<

