RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War | More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region | Ukrainian Jews mark Passover | Thousand-dollar cocktail for a good cause | Photos
Home » NBA News » Hawks' Capela injures right…

Hawks’ Capela injures right knee against Cavs, out for game

The Associated Press

April 15, 2022, 9:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLEVELAND (AP) — Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela missed the second half of the play-in game against Cleveland on Friday night with a right knee hyperextension.

Capela was helped off the floor late in the first half. His knee bent awkwardly after he fouled Cleveland’s Evan Mobley with 30 seconds left. After Mobley tumbled backward into him, the 6-foot-10 Capela immediately grabbed his knee while writhing in pain on the floor.

After he was checked by team medical personnel, Capela was helped to his feet and needed assistance walking off while barely putting any weight on his knee.

The loss of Capela is a devastating blow for Atlanta. He averages 11.1 points and 11.9 rebounds and gives the Hawks an interior defensive presence.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

a

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Other Sports News | Sports

Out of the woods with financial system, Coast Guard can turn attention to industry

Agencies release over 300 actions to advance equity in federal services

Supply chain assessment identifies 200,000 products ‘of concern’ in fed marketplace

USPS regulator sees 3 dashboards as opportunity to maximize on-time delivery transparency

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up