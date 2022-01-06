ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: Lessons learned are unclear | 'A year after the Capitol riot' | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Home » NBA News » Bucks waive veteran center…

Bucks waive veteran center DeMarcus Cousins

The Associated Press

January 6, 2022, 7:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks waived DeMarcus Cousins on Thursday, a little over a month after signing the veteran center.

Milwaukee had until Friday to decide whether to guarantee his contract for the rest of the season or waive him.

The 31-year-old Cousins averaged 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 16.9 minutes in 17 games after signing with the Bucks on Nov. 30. He had 15 points and 10 rebounds in 20 minutes Wednesday night in a 117-111 home loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Last season, the four-time All-Star played a combined 41 games with the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers averaging 8.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 17.4 minutes.

Cousins earned second-team all-NBA honors in 2015 and 2016 before being slowed by injuries, including a ruptured Achilles’ tendon, a torn quadriceps muscle and a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Milwaukee could still use some frontcourt depth due to the absence of center Brook Lopez, who underwent back surgery last month and hasn’t played since the Bucks’ season opener.

The Bucks (25-15) have lost two straight and begin a three-game road swing Friday night at Brooklyn.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Courtney sets tone for DHS procurement with new strategic plan

USPS seeks 120-day delay to comply with OSHA vaccine, testing requirements

Appeals court deals another blow to contractor vaccine mandate

Army Emergency Relief's new grants help soldiers learn skills for post-military life

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up