CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Health officials urge more vaccinations | Infectious disease expert in Omicron | Latest local COVID-19 stats | Latest local vaccination numbers
Home » NBA News » Nets swingman Joe Harris…

Nets swingman Joe Harris has arthroscopic ankle surgery

The Associated Press

November 29, 2021, 8:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Harris had arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle Monday, leaving the Brooklyn Nets without one of the NBA’s best 3-point shooters.

Harris was hurt Nov. 14 at Oklahoma City and has missed the past six games. The procedure in New York was to remove a loose body in his ankle.

The Nets said they would provide updates on his return as appropriate.

Harris is second in the league in 3-point shooting at 46.6% and averaging 11.3 points in 14 games. The swingman led the league in 3-point percentage in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

With $2B, Labor Dept. employs two-part strategy to fix unemployment insurance systems

VA AI strategy outlines data, workforce investments needed to improve veteran care

Oklahoma bid for Guard exception to vaccine mandate denied

Pentagon considers incentives to get companies to CMMC 2.0 early

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up