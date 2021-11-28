HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | 'Shop local' with this DC gift guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Home » NBA News » Goran Dragic leaves Raptors…

Goran Dragic leaves Raptors because of personal matter

The Associated Press

November 28, 2021, 5:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TORONTO (AP) — Goran Dragic has left the Toronto Raptors because of a personal matter.

The Raptors said Sunday before their game against Boston Celtics that the 35-year-old guard — acquired along with Precious Achiuwa in the offseason deal that sent Kyle Lowry to Miami — wasn’t with the team.

“First of all, he’s a really good dude, extremely professional, very wise … enjoyable guy to be around and coach,” coach Nick Nurse said.

Dragic, from Slovenia, has played in just five games with the Raptors, averaging 8.0 points, 1.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds and 17.9 minutes. He’s played just once since Oct. 25.

Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said that Dragic had the team’s “full support.”

“He has been a complete professional in the time that he has been with the Raptors. Goran has been a great mentor to our younger players and a valued teammate for our veterans,” Webster said in a statement. “He will continue to work out and stay in shape during his time away.”

Webster said there is no definite timeline for a return.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Pentagon considers incentives to get companies to CMMC 2.0 early

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

Navy turns heads by giving Huntington Ingalls a pass on COVID mandate

DHS, DoD look to develop repeatable, flexible 5G security process for agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up