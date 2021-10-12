Coronavirus News: Manassas school returns to virtual learning | Howard University's homecoming plans | Anne Arundel schools update quarantine policy | Latest cases in DC region
Home » NBA News » Celtics center Al Horford…

Celtics center Al Horford tests positive for COVID-19

The Associated Press

October 12, 2021, 6:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics say center Al Horford has tested positive for COVID-19.

Horford is currently in isolation and didn’t travel with the team for its two-game exhibition road trip to Florida, which includes games in Orlando on Wednesday and Miami on Friday.

He is the second Celtics player to test positive this month, joining Jaylen Brown, who went into isolation on Oct. 8. First-year coach Ime Udoka also tested positive for the virus prior to the start of training camp.

A projected starter for this upcoming season, Horford is in his second stint with the Celtics after being acquired in a trade with the Thunder in June.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

NGA looks to corral satellite imagery, other data in push for ‘synthetic persistence’

IPPS-A-connected talent management initiatives still on track despite delay

Collins used CISO role to drive cyber deeper into SSA’s mission areas

Customs and Border Protection uses large toolbox for identity and access management

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up