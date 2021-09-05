CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals hit with nurse staffing crisis amid COVID | Florida grapples with COVID-19's deadliest phase yet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » NBA News » Hayes scores 22, Dream…

Hayes scores 22, Dream beats Wings 69-64 to end 11-game skid

The Associated Press

September 5, 2021, 6:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tiffany Hayes had 22 points, eight rebounds and three steals, Monique Billings had her second consecutive double-double and the Atlanta Dream beat the Dallas Wings 69-64 on Sunday to snap an 11-game winless streak.

The Dream won on the road for the first time since a 100-97 victory over New York on May 29, ending a 10-game skid away from home.

Billings finished with 12 points and a season-high 14 rebounds. Courtney Williams scored six of her 17 points in the final two-plus minutes for Atlanta (7-20).

Arike Ogunbowale banked in a 3-pointer that pulled Dallas to 61-59 with 2:21 remaining. Williams answered with two free throws and her pull-up jumper with 44.5 seconds left made it a six-point game. Ogunbowale made another 3 to to trim the deficit to 65-62 with 28.7 seconds to go but Hayes and Williams each made two free throws from there to cap the scoring.

Ogunbowale finished with five 3-pointers and 21 points to lead the Wings (12-16). Allisha Gray added 10 points and a career-high 14 rebounds.

Dallas still has a 1 1/2 game lead over New York and Washington in the race for the final two playoff spots.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Correa on innovation: ‘You support it, you nurture it, you invite it, but you don't force it’

Biden taps MSPB acting executive as final nominee to fill the board

New artificial intelligence initiatives, Buy American increase advancing in House NDAA

IRS could raise $200B in revenue, double its workforce under Biden spending plan

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up