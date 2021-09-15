Coronavirus News: Case surge wipes out months of progress | Should parents pull kids out of school? | Broccoli City festival canceled again | Latest cases in DC region
Celtics get Hernangómez from Grizzlies for Edwards, Dunn

The Associated Press

September 15, 2021, 4:15 PM

BOSTON (AP) — The Celtics have acquired forward Juancho Hernangómez from the Grizzlies in exchange for guards Carsen Edwards and Kris Dunn.

Boston announced the deal Wednesday. As part of the transaction, Memphis will have the right to swap a 2026 second-round draft pick with Boston’s second-round pick that year.

Hernangómez, 25, has played 257 games for Denver and Minnesota, averaging 5.7 points on 43% shooting and 3.5 rebounds. The Nuggets selected him with the 15th overall pick in the 2016 draft.

Edwards appeared in 68 games over two seasons for Boston after being selected in the second round of the 2019 draft. He averaged 3.6 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists. Dunn was acquired by Boston last month as part of a three-team deal.

