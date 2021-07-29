2021 NBA Draft Selections

Thursday FIRST ROUND 1. Detroit, Cade Cunningham, g, Oklahoma State. 2. Houston, Jalen Green, g, NBA G League Ignite. 3.…

Thursday FIRST ROUND

1. Detroit, Cade Cunningham, g, Oklahoma State.

2. Houston, Jalen Green, g, NBA G League Ignite.

3. Cleveland, Evan Mobley, c, USC.

4. Toronto, Scottie Barnes, f, Florida State.

5. Orlando, Jalen Suggs, g, Gonzaga.

6. Oklahoma City, Josh Giddey, g, Adelaide (Australia).

7. Golden State (from Minnesota), Johnathan Kuminga, f, NBA G League Ignite.

8. Orlando (from Chicago), Franz Wagner, g/f, Michigan.

9. Sacramento, Davion Mitchell, g, Baylor.

10. New Orleans, Ziaire Williams, f, Stanford.

11. Charlotte, James Bouknight, g, UConn.

12. San Antonio, Joshua Primo, g, Alabama.

13. Indiana, Chris Duarte, g, Oregon.

14. Golden State, Moses Moody, g, Arkansas.

15. Washington, Corey Kispert, f, Gonzaga.

16. Oklahoma City (from Boston), Alperen Sengun, c, Besiktas (Turkey).

17. Memphis, Trey Murphy, g, Virginia.

18. Oklahoma City (from Miami), Tre Mann, g, Florida.

19. New York, Kai Jones, f, Texas.

20. Atlanta, Jalen Johnson, f, Duke.

MORE

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.