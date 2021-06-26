CORONAVIRUS: DC considers incentives to get teens vaccinated | Maryland's tenant aid distribution plan | Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site to end operations | Library of Congress set to reopen
Home » NBA News » Whitcomb, Laney score 28…

Whitcomb, Laney score 28 each, Liberty beat Dream 99-78

The Associated Press

June 26, 2021, 9:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Sami Whitcomb and Betnijah Laney had 28 points each to help the New York Liberty beat the Atlanta Dream 99-78 on Saturday night.

Whitcomb made 7 of 12 from 3-point range and tied her career high with 22 points in the first half before setting a personal best after the break.

Laney had 19 points in the second half, Michaela Onyenwere finished with 18 points and Sabrina Ionescu had 10 points, six rebounds and eight assists, making her first start since missing a few games with an ankle injury.

The Liberty (8-8) never trailed and pulled away with nine straight points for a 58-46 lead in the third quarter. The Dream (5-9) cut the deficit to four, but the Liberty scored seven straight to end the quarter and led by double digits throughout the fourth.

Chennedy Carter had 23 points, Cheyenne Parker added 14 points and Courtney Williams scored 12 for Atlanta.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

DoD launches project to quickly shift AI from labs to real-world warfighting

USPS, GSA make 7 DC-area post offices permanent PIV card sites following pilot

DIU rethinking cyber endpoint protections through advanced deception tools

Lawmakers tee up legislation to push DoD, prime contractors on supply chain vulnerabilities

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up