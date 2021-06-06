CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Ogunbowale’s last-second 3 lifts Wings over Storm 68-67

The Associated Press

June 6, 2021, 9:37 PM

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale’s 3-pointer with less than a second left capped a 12-point comeback for the Dallas Wings in a 68-67 win that snapped the Seattle Storm’s five-game winning streak on Sunday night.

Ogunbowale finished with 24 points and her clutch shot helped the Wings (3-5) return the favor after they were stunned by the Jewell Loyd’s overtime buzzer beater — also in Everett, Washington — on Friday night.

Loyd had 25 points for Seattle (7-2) on Sunday, which had not trailed in the second half until Ogunbowale’s winner.

The Storm led 54-42 with three minutes left in the third quarter, Dallas erased the deficit at 56-all early in the fourth, but the Storm pushed back in front and led 65-58 on Loyd’s 3-pointer with 3:13 left. They were up 67-60 with 2:06 left before Ogunbowale scored the final eight points, including the game-winner,

Marina Mabrey added 15 points, and Isabelle Harrison scored 14 for Dallas.

Breanna Stewart had 14 points, and Epiphanny Prince added 13 points for Seattle.

NBA News | Sports

