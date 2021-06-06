CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Harden to miss Game 2 vs Bucks with hamstring tightness

The Associated Press

June 6, 2021, 4:57 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden will miss Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Monday night because of right hamstring tightness.

Harden left Brooklyn’s 115-107 victory over Milwaukee in Game 1 on Saturday night after just 43 seconds because of an injury that troubled him during the latter part of the regular season.

He grabbed at the upper part of his right leg on a drive to the basket on Brooklyn’s opening possession and checked out after the Nets had to take a timeout.

The All-Star guard missed 18 straight and 20 of 21 games late in the season. He missed games on April 1 and 4 with what was called tightness, then returned April 5 but made it through just four minutes before leaving again, with that injury termed a strain. He didn’t play again until May 12, missing two losses to the Bucks during that time.

The Nets said further updates on his status would be provided as appropriate. Coach Steve Nash said Harden’s recent troubles with the injury made his availability for later in the series hard to predict.

