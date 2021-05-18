CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: New cases at lowest levels since June | Testing value shrinks as shots beat back virus | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » NBA News » NBA Playoff Glance

NBA Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

May 18, 2021, 11:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times Eastern
PLAY-IN
Play-in First Round
Eastern Conference
Tuesday, May 18

Indiana 144, Charlotte 117

Boston 118, Washington 100

Western Conference
Wednesday, May 19

San Antonio at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Play-in Second Round
Eastern Conference
Thursday, May 20

Indiana at Washington, 8 p.m.

Western Conference
Friday, May 21

San Antonio-Memphis winner at Golden State-L.A. Lakers loser, TBA

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7)

Begins Saturday, May 22
Times TBA
Eastern Conference

Philadelphia vs. TBD

Atlanta at New York

Miami at Milwaukee

Brooklyn vs. TBD

Western Conference

Utah vs. TBD

Dallas at L.A. Clippers

Portland at Denver

Phoenix vs. TBD

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7)

TBD

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7)

Conference Semifinals winners, TBA

NBA FINALS

(Best-of-7)

Conference Finals winners, TBA

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

7 ways to modernize the federal financial workforce

IRS plans 'significant hiring' to stay ahead of 52K employees expected to leave in coming years

Veterans Affairs says no evidence of data loss from SolarWinds hack

DoD wants to pay more attention to weapon sustainment, seeing successes in new acquisition polices

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up