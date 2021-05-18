NBA Playoff Glance

All Times Eastern PLAY-IN Play-in First Round Eastern Conference Tuesday, May 18 Indiana 144, Charlotte 117 Boston 118, Washington 100…

All Times Eastern PLAY-IN Play-in First Round Eastern Conference Tuesday, May 18

Indiana 144, Charlotte 117

Boston 118, Washington 100

Western Conference Wednesday, May 19

San Antonio at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Play-in Second Round Eastern Conference Thursday, May 20

Indiana at Washington, 8 p.m.

Western Conference Friday, May 21

San Antonio-Memphis winner at Golden State-L.A. Lakers loser, TBA

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7)

Begins Saturday, May 22 Times TBA Eastern Conference

Philadelphia vs. TBD

Atlanta at New York

Miami at Milwaukee

Brooklyn vs. TBD

Western Conference

Utah vs. TBD

Dallas at L.A. Clippers

Portland at Denver

Phoenix vs. TBD

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7)

TBD

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7)

Conference Semifinals winners, TBA

NBA FINALS

(Best-of-7)

Conference Finals winners, TBA

