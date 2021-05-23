CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: New cases at lowest levels since June | Testing value shrinks as shots beat back virus | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » NBA News » NBA Daily Playoff Daily Glance

NBA Daily Playoff Daily Glance

The Associated Press

May 23, 2021, 3:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times Eastern
xif necessary
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7)
Saturday, May 22

Milwaukee 109, Miami 107, OT, Milwaukee leads series 1-0

Dallas 113, L.A. Clippers 103, Dallas leads series 1-0

Brooklyn 104, Boston 93, Brooklyn, leads the series 1-0

Portland 123, Denver 109, Portland leads the series 1-0

Sunday, May 23

Philadelphia 125, Washington 118, Philadelphia leads series 1-0

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

Monday, May 24

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, May 25

Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 26

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Utah, 10 p.m.

Thursday, May 27

Milwaukee at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Denver at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, May 28

New York at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Boston, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 29

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 1:30 p.m.

Utah at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.

Denver at Portland, 4 p.m.

Sunday, May 30

New York at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Boston, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Monday, May 31

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Utah at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 1

x-Boston at Brooklyn, TBA

x-Miami at Milwaukee, TBA

x-L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, TBA

x-Portland at Denver, TBA

Wednesday, June 2

x-Washington at Philadelphia, TBA

x-Atlanta at New York, TBA

x-Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBA

x-Memphis at Utah, TBA

Thursday, June 3

x-Brooklyn at Boston, TBA

x-Milwaukee at Miami, TBA

x-Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, TBA

x-Denver at Portland, TBA

Friday, June 4

x-Philadelphia at Washington, TBA

x-New York at Atlanta, TBA

x-L.A. Clippers at Dallas, TBA

x-Utah at Memphis, TBA

Saturday, June 5

x-Boston at Brooklyn, TBA

x-Miami at Milwaukee, TBA

x-L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, TBA

x-Portland at Denver, TBA

Sunday, June 6

x-Washington at Philadelphia, TBA ‘

x-Atlanta at New York, TBA

x-Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBA

x-Memphis at Utah, TBA

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

IRS plans 'significant hiring' to stay ahead of 52K employees expected to leave in coming years

‘Diplomacy is a dangerous occupation.’ State Department adds 71 names to memorial wall

DoD wants to pay more attention to weapon sustainment, seeing successes in new acquisition polices

7 ways to modernize the federal financial workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up