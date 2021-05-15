CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Don't skip your 2nd dose | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » NBA News » LeBron James set to…

LeBron James set to return from ankle injury to face Pacers

The Associated Press

May 15, 2021, 1:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — LeBron James is set to return to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday after missing the past six games to rest his ailing ankle.

Coach Frank Vogel said James will be available and is expected to play against the Indiana Pacers, with the Lakers looking to gain the sixth seed and avoid the play-in tournament.

James missed six weeks because of a high right ankle sprain. He returned to play two games but then sat out again.

The Lakers currently hold the No. 7 seed but can notch the No. 6 spot if they beat Indiana and New Orleans on Sunday and Portland loses to Denver on Sunday.

Anthony Davis is expected to play against the Pacers after missing the last game with a left thigh injury. Vogel said Dennis Schroder, who has missed seven games because of the NBA’s healthy and safety protocols, also will play against Indiana.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Vandenberg Air Force Base to be renamed Space Force Base

Air Force adding more government muscle to its Cloud One platform

Missing military tenant bill of rights provisions to be finished next month

Congress makes government overlap, duplication problems worse, senator says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up