Spurs do not expect Derrick White (ankle) back this season

The Associated Press

April 28, 2021, 7:00 PM

MIAMI (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs do not expect starting guard Derrick White back this season because of a sprained right ankle, coach Gregg Popovich said Wednesday.

White was injured in the Spurs’ win in Washington on Monday. The fourth-year guard is averaging a career-best 15.4 points this season for San Antonio, which played 18 of its first 19 games this season without White because of a toe injury.

“You can imagine, his spirits are not high,” Popovich said.

San Antonio was at Miami on Wednesday night.

White is not expected to require surgery. Rookie guard Devin Vassell will take White’s place in the starting lineup, Popovich said.

“When he gets minutes, he’s played well,” Popovich said of Vassell.

White has averaged 10.8 points in 188 games over his four seasons in San Antonio. He’s been the Spurs’ third-leading scorer this season behind DeMar DeRozan and Dejounte Murray.

