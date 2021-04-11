CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: All Virginians 16 and up now eligible for shots | More states could see surge like Michigan | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Nets sign Alize Johnson to multiyear contract

The Associated Press

April 11, 2021, 11:15 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets signed Alize Johnson to a multiyear contract Sunday after the forward’s solid play during his two 10-day contracts.

Johnson has appeared in six games, averaging 7.8 points and 5.8 rebounds in about 13 minutes per game and shooting 65.7% from the field.

He signed his first 10-day deal on March 22 and two nights later had team highs of 23 points and 15 rebounds off the bench in a loss at Utah.

Johnson played for the Raptors 905 of the NBA G League this season before joining the Nets, averaging 16.6 points and 13.3 rebounds in 15 games.

