Nets’ Irving out Monday at Minnesota for personal reasons

The Associated Press

April 11, 2021, 7:40 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving will miss Brooklyn’s game in Minnesota on Monday night, leaving the Nets without two of their three All-Stars.

The Nets said Sunday that Irving was out for personal reasons/family matter. The point guard has missed eight games this season for personal reasons, including a three-game road trip last month.

Irving was ejected from the Nets’ 126-101 home loss to the Lakers on Saturday after verbally taunting Dennis Schroder.

The Nets are already without James Harden because of a right hamstring injury. LaMarcus Aldridge will also miss the game with a non-COVID-19 illness.

