CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 'No arm left behind' in Maryland | DC seeks registration volunteers | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » NBA News » Clippers without 4 key…

Clippers without 4 key players against Pistons

The Associated Press

April 14, 2021, 6:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DETROIT (AP) — Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Serge Ibaka and Patrick Beverley are all out for the Los Angeles Clippers for their game at Detroit on Wednesday night.

Leonard is out with a sore right foot, Ibaka has lower back tightness, Beverley has a broken left hand, and the Clippers said they will rest George for this game.

Los Angeles beat Indiana 126-115 on Tuesday night for its sixth straight victory. The Clippers play at Philadelphia on Friday night.

Rodney McGruder (sprained right elbow) and Dennis Smith Jr. (left knee inflammation) are sidelined for the Pistons.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

FBI sees Huntsville expansion as way to consolidate and streamline training outside D.C.

3 takeaways from FITARA 11 scorecard hearing

Bill to strengthen IG independence seeks to correct ‘unconscionable’ long-term vacancies

DeJoy expects feedback, but also consensus, from USPS nominees on 10-year plan

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up