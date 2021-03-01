CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Countries want vaccine know-how | DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. easing restrictions | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Raptors-Pistons postponed, tentatively set for Wednesday

The Associated Press

March 1, 2021, 8:24 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Toronto’s game against Detroit that was scheduled for Tuesday is being postponed until Wednesday, a move that the NBA hopes gives the Raptors time to get back onto the floor.

The Raptors were scheduled to play Chicago on Sunday and that game was postponed indefinitely because of positive tests and contact tracing issues. The league cautioned that Wednesday is a tentative rescheduling date for the game against the Pistons, and is “pending additional test results.”

Tuesday’s game becomes the 31st postponed this season because at least one team was unable to play in accordance with the league’s health and safety policies related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Raptors have been without coach Nick Nurse and five other staff members since late last week because of virus-related issues. Starting forward Pascal Siakam has also been placed on the team’s protocols list.

