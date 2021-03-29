CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Loudoun Co. official gets COVID-19 shot | DC expands vaccine eligibility | Survey: Students prefer learning remotely | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » NBA News » NBA picks July 29…

NBA picks July 29 as date for this season’s draft

The Associated Press

March 29, 2021, 5:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has scheduled this year’s draft for July 29, though it has yet to announce the location for the event.

Other key dates going into the draft were also revealed Monday: The draft combine is scheduled for June 21 through June 27, the draft lottery will be held June 22 and July 19 is the deadline for early-entry candidates to withdraw from the draft.

Early-entry candidates must apply for the draft by May 30, the NBA said.

The locations for the draft combine and lottery are also still undecided. In recent years prior to the pandemic, those events took place in Chicago and the lottery preceded a game in either the Eastern or Western conference finals.

This season’s NBA Finals, if they go the full seven games, are scheduled to end July 22.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Judge rules USPS can move 'limited' mail-sorting machines to improve service

DISA looks to correct past cloud migration mistakes with move to milCloud

Biden to nominate another Missouri native to lead GSA

The future federal workplace – what's next after the pandemic?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up