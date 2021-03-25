CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. vaccine update | DC partners with CVS | Va. universities developing COVID-19 vaccine | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
AP source: Hornets acquiring Brad Wanamaker from Warriors

The Associated Press

March 25, 2021, 4:58 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets have acquired guard Brad Wanamaker from the Golden State Warriors, a person familiar with the situation said Thursday.

The two teams exchanged heavily protected future second-round picks, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was still pending NBA approval.

The 6-foot-3 Wanamaker has played in 39 games this season and averaged 4.7 points and 2.5 assists. This will be his fifth team in four seasons.

Wanamaker’s best season came in 2019, when he averaged 6.9 points and 2.5 assists per game for the Celtics.

The 31-year-old could help fill some of the void left by the injury to rookie LaMelo Ball, who will miss the remainder of the season with fractured right wrist.

The Hornets (22-21) currently are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

